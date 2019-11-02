PM’s resignation is our top demand: Akram Durrani

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Head of opposition’s Rehbar Committee Akram Durrani said the principal demand of opposition is Prime Minister’s resignation and there is no need for talks if the foremost demand is not met.

Addressing a press conference along with other leaders of Rehbar committee, he said undemocratic forces are warned against any step. He said opposition is consulting on option of resign from assemblies.

He said options like protest on districts level is under consideration. He said government is running away from its agreement and APC of opposition has discussed the matters in detail today.

He said the tone of PM and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak is not good, adding that we are democratic people and ready to hold negotiations. He said we will decide whether to move towards D-Chowk or not.

He said opposition demands for re-elections without Army’s cover.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on the occasion said government has damaged the economy.