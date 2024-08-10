PNS HUNAIN commences maiden voyage for Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Recently commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN departed from Constanta, Romania for maiden voyage to Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, the Fleet Commander of Romanian Navy also visited the ship and called on the Commanding Officer.

Upon departure, Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN conducted joint naval exercise with Romanian Navy ship LASTUNUL.

The PNS HUNAIN is the 3rd of the four Offshore Patrol Vessels being constructed at DAMEN Naval Shipyard Romania. The Ship is equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors.

The addition of PNS HUNAIN will further strengthen the regional maritime security patrol deployment in the Indian Ocean.