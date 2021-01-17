PNS NASAR takes food assistance to Djibouti, Sudan, Niger

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR on Sunday has sailed on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to African countries.

The deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR was agreed to in synchronization with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in line with the Government’s Engage Africa policy that seeks to enhance bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of cooperation with African countries.

According to the Pakistan Navy press release, the mission was modified to help out vulnerable population affected by natural disasters.

Regarding the mission of Pakistan Navy, the press release stated that the ship was transporting food aid for flood-stricken and drought ridden African countries. During the deployment Pakistan Navy Ship NASR would provide assistance at Djibouti, Sudan and Niger. Other than this the ship would also carry out goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya.