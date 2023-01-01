PNS ‘Tippu Sultan’ visits Sri Lanka

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) ‘Tippu Sultan’ visited Sri Lanka and participated in naval exercise.

According to the spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, ‘Tippu Sultan’ was welcomed by the officials of the Sri Lanka Navy at the Port of Colombo. The officials of the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka were also present.

PNS ‘Tippu Sultan’ is a 134.1m long warship which is manned by a crew of 168.

The commanding officer of warship held meetings with both the civil and military officials of Sri Lanka. Professional issues related to both the countries were discussed during the meetings.

The crew also took part in several programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between two navies. The visit will further promote the bilateral relations between both the countries, said spokesperson said. Naval exercises were also held between the two countries.