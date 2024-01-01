PNS Yarmook conducts exercise with Oman Ship

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK conducted Passage Exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV), AL SEEB during Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Gulf of Oman. The exercise was aimed to develop synergy and mutual understanding between the two navies while demonstrating interoperability to undertake Joint Ops in the region. Earlier, PNS YARMOOK also visited Muscat, Oman, where Commanding Officer called on military leadership of Oman and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Pakistan Navy regularly operates along with other navies for a common cause of promoting peace and stability in the region. Cognizant of its national obligation to maintain rule based order at sea, PN regularly deploys its warships on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and also contributes to collaborative maritime security efforts.

PN’s Commodore Muhammad Khalid promoted to Rank of Rear Admiral: Pakistan Navy’s Commodore Muhammad Khalid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Khalid got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1995. He is a graduate of Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi and MS Oceanography from USA.

The flag officer has done various professional courses from national and international institutes. He has done Harbour and Coastal Hydrography Course from Italy, Hydrography and Meteorology Advanced Survey Course from UK, Exclusive Economic Zone Protection Officers Course from UK, Pakistan Navy Staff Course from PN War College Lahore, Naval Staff Course from South Africa and National Security and War course from National Defence University Islamabad.

The Real Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include, Commanding Officer (Dredging Vessel) BEHR KUSHA, Commanding Officer Survey Vessel (SV) BEHR PAIMA and Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy. In recognition of his meritorious service, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).