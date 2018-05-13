Poet Faiz’s daughter not given permission to participate’ in India conference

F.P.Report

LAHORE: The daughter of famous Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz returned home after she was not giving permission to participate in a summit in India.

Moneeza Hashmi, 72, was stopped from participating in 15th Asia Media Summit in Delhi, and was told that the hotel where she was to stay did not have a booking in her name, her son said.

She was informed by the director of AIBD (Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development) that she would not be allowed to speak.

Hashmi was scheduled to speak on May 10 in the 4pm session on ‘Should all good stories be commercially successful?’ along with other speakers.

Ali Hashmi, in a tweet addressed to Indian Prime Minister Modi and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, said: “This is your Shining India? My 72 year old mother, daughter of Faiz, denied permission to participate in conference after being officially invited. Shame.”

