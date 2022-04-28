Poland and Romania announce military exercises

WARSAW (RIA Novosti): Poland and Romania on Thursday announced military exercises against the backdrop of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

According to the Polish Army, from May 1, military equipment will move on the roads almost throughout the country for a month, in connection with which citizens were asked not to photograph it and not to publish information about the equipment itself and its movements. The movement of equipment will be carried out mainly in the north and east of the country.

SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said earlier that Washington and Warsaw are working on plans to establish Poland ‘s military-political control over “historical possessions” in Ukraine.

“Vehicles participating in the exercise will most often move at night, so that their movement creates as little disruption as possible. However, some trips will take place during the day and even during peak traffic hours,” the agency said in a statement.

At the same time, the Romanian Ministry of Defense, commenting on the reports that appeared in social networks about the transfer of military equipment to the border with Ukraine and Moldova, announced the conduct of exercises with the participation of NATO countries.

“The training activities conducted by the military personnel of the allied countries stationed in our country, as part of measures to strengthen the security of NATO’s eastern flank, are relevant, therefore, such columns of military equipment belonging not only to the United States, but also to Belgium, France, Italy, Great Britain or Portugal, will often be observed during trips between bases and joint training facilities,” the Defense Ministry said.

The exercises and the movement of troops are taking place against the background of the aggravation of the situation in Transnistria. Three terrorist attacks took place there: in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic in Tiraspol, near a military unit near the village of Parkany, and on a tower of a radio and television center near the village of Mayak. A “red” level of terrorist threat has been introduced in the PMR.

A source in Tiraspol said that the terrorist attacks in the PMR were carried out by three unidentified persons who arrived from Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the PMR Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that shots were fired from the Ukrainian side in the direction of the village of Kolbasna, where military depots are located.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

