Poland discusses with neighbors movement of trucks to Russia, Belarus

WARSAW (TASS): The Polish authorities are discussing with neighboring countries the possibility of restricting the movement of trucks with goods to Russia and Belarus, bypassing the consent of the European Union (EU). This was announced on Saturday at a press conference by the press secretary of the government of the republic Peter Muller.

Answering a question about the prospects for restricting the movement of trucks to Belarus and Ru-ssia, a representative of the Polish government stressed that “sanctions relating to the restriction of trade are adopted by the decision of the European Council.” “In accordance with the treaties, such decisions are made by the EU,” he said.

“Given that, unfortunately, there is no agreement at the level of the entire EU, we are looking for such legal solutions and loopholes to limit this type of activity,” Muller said. “But this is only possible if we make such a decision simultaneously with other countries in our part of the region. If we close the border, the movement of goods will go, for example, throu-gh Lithuania,” he explai-ned.

According to Müller, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed this issue with the Prime Minister of Lithua-nia. “We expect such coordinated decisions to be ma-de in the coming hours. Un-fortunately, these decisions will have to be made, alth-ough the European Council does not want to take such far-reaching steps,” he added. “But there are other norms that you can try to rely on. However, it will be effective only if the countries of our region consistently and jointly make such decisions. Otherwise, trucks will go through other borders,” the spokesman concluded.

