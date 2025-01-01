Poland president urges US to move nuclear warheads to Polish territory

WARSAW (Reuters): Poland’s president has called on the US to transfer nuclear weapons to its territory as a deterrent against future Russian aggression, a proposal he said he recently discussed with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

“The borders of NATO moved east in 1999, so 26 years later there should also be a shift of the NATO infrastructure east. For me this is obvious,” the FT cited Andrzej Duda as saying in an interview.

It would be safer if those weapons were already in the country, Duda said.