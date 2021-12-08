Poland purchases US armored vehicles

WARSAW (TASS): The Polish army has acquired from the United States 300 used wheeled armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection, which will be used on the eastern flank of the country. The corresponding statement was posted on Twitter on Wednesday by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

“We have signed an agreement with the United States for the supply of 300 used MRAP (mine-resistant ambush-protected) vehicles. The vehicles, along with a logistics and training package, will arrive at the Polish Army in the first quarter of 2022 and will strengthen capacity units stationed in eastern Poland,” he wrote.