Poland says dismantled Belarus-Russian blackmail group

WARSAW (AFP): Poland’s digital affairs minister, Krzysztof Gawkowski, said on Monday Warsaw had dismantled a Belarusian-Russian group that had aimed to blackmail people and institutions nationwide.

He added that the number of cyberattacks had doubled over the past year in Poland — which is a member of the European Union and NATO, and has been a staunch supporter of neighboring Ukraine since Russia invaded it in 2022.

“In recent days… a group of saboteurs with specific objectives in Poland has been dismantled,” Gawkowski told reporters.

The outfit was of Belarusian and Russian origin he said.

It had sought to blackmail “individuals and institutions” and had notably set its sights on Poland’s anti-doping agency, Polada.

Gawkowski said foreign special services had aimed to get access via Polada “to other Polish institutions at the level of local government and public companies linked to the security sector.”

“The operational objective set by our enemies — namely penetration, phishing and, later, blackmail — was blocked,” he said.

In the first half of the year, more than 400,000 cyberattacks were reported in Poland, according to Gawkowski, who said this was “a 100-percent increase” year-on-year.