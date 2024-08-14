Poland says it received German request to arrest suspect in Nord Stream probe

WARSAW (Reuters): Poland’s national public prosecutor’s office, asked about German authorities issuing a European Arrest Warrant in a case related to the attack on Nord Stream pipelines, confirmed on Wednesday that such a warrant had been received.

Germany has asked Poland to arrest a Ukrainian diving instructor who was allegedly part of a team that blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines two years ago, according to reports in German media published on Wednesday.

The Polish prosecution said he was not arrested in Poland as he left its territory for Ukraine in early July.