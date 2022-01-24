Poland starts fence work on border with Belarus

WARSAW (RIA Novosti): The construction of the barrier on the Belarusian-Polish border will begin on Tuesday, Anna Mikhalskaya, the press secretary of the chief commandant of the Polish Border Guard, told reporters.

“On Tuesday, we hand over the site for construction to contractors and the construction of the barrier begins,” Michalska said.

She clarified that the work will begin with the installation of piles and their concreting.

The representative of the Border Guard added that in parallel, steel spans of the future barrier are being produced in Sedlice.

Against the backdrop of the migration crisis, Poland decided to build a protecti-ve structure on the border with Belarus. It is planned to build a five-meter high e-ngineering barrier. The de-sign will be equipped with night vision cameras, motion sensors, day vision cameras.

The Polish Border Guard has already signed three major contracts for the construction of a 186 kilometer barrier. Construction work will be carried out simultaneously at four sites.

Steel will be used for the construction of the fence, it will have 22 gates in order to allow the migration of a-nimals. Completion of construction is scheduled for the end of June 2022.