Poland starts military drills

WARSAW (RIA Novosti): Poland began large-scale military exercises simultaneously with the Belarusian-Russian exercises “West-2021”.

The official start of the Lynx 21 exercise was given on Friday at the training ground in Novaya Demba in the east of the country by the Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

More than 4 thousand soldiers will take part in the exercise, who arrived in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship from Szczecin, Stargard, Koszalin, Sheets and Slupsk. During the maneuvers, more than a thousand pieces of equipment and weapons are involved, including Rosomak armored personnel carriers, BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, Rak self-propelled mortars, Dana howitzers, and Hibneryt i Poprad air defense systems.

The minister did not hide the fact that these exercises are connected with the Belarusian-Russian maneuvers “West-2021”.

“We cannot rule out the scenario of provocations. We are ready. Our preparation consists in deterrence. The units are deployed to the east of the Vistula. We are in contact with NATO,” he said.

According to the Polish minister, “the soldiers of the 12th mechanized divisi-on, who have been depl-oyed from west to east, are 4,000 people. Another 2,0-00 are currently helping bo-rder guards in guarding the border with Belarus. Toge-ther it is 6,000,” he said.

The Russian-Belarusian strategic maneuvers “West-2021” started on Friday. They will run from 10 to 16 September. They involve about 200,000 servicemen, more than 80 aircraft and helicopters, up to 760 units of military equipment, including over 290 tanks, more than 240 guns, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as up to 15 ships.