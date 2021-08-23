Poland to build fence on border with Belarus

WARSAW (TASS): Poland intends to build a twisted barbed wire fence on the border with Belarus. This was stated on Monday at a briefing by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Mariusz Blaszczak.

“The decision to strengthen the border is based on the construction of a fence to be installed along the military wire,” he said.

“Work on the construction of the wall will begin this week. Its height will be 2.5 meters. It will be created from twisted wire, laid one on top of the other,” Blashchak said. “It will be a solid fence,” he added, without disclosing the cost of the project and its scale.

According to the minister, more soldiers will also provide assistance to the border guards. Now about 1,000 military personnel are involved.

This number is planned to be doubled.

The total length of the Polish-Belarusian border is 418 km. As reported last week by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, until now the barbed wire fence has been used to guard almost 100 km of the border in the area guarded by the Podlaska Border Guard Service. Against the background of the current migration crisis, the authorities announced their intention to further fence off another 50 km of the border section.

Earlier, Poland and Lithuania appealed to the European Union to apply tougher measures against Belarus in connection with the migration crisis in the region allegedly provoked by Minsk.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 4 thousand illegal migrants have been detained at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. This is almost 50 times more than in the entire 2020.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, since the beginning of August, 2,100 attempts have been registered to illegally enter the country from the territory of Belarus. Last year there were 120 of them. The Border Guard prevented 1,350 border crossing attempts. 780 foreigners were detained and placed in closed centers.

At the end of May, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that his country served as a barrier to the transfer of illegal migrants to a neighboring state, however, given the political pressure from the West, Minsk may wonder whether it is worth continuing to do so.