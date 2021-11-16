Mikhail Sheinkman

This is their borderline position – it is also a gold mine for ideology. On it, you can imagine a new heroic epic about the exploits and glory of the military gentry in the battles with Putin’s Kurds. Otherwise, only Polish “death factories” remained from the old.

The storm was expected the day before. Didn’t wait. And in the evening Angela Merkel already called Alyaksandr Lukashenka. It turns out that she did what Vladimir Putin told her. It would be better to storm, the Poles were completely furious from the desire to rip off evil on someone. Otherwise, this is where the world is heading. They save, by the way, Germany, too, from the “hybrid” Minsk-Kremlin refugees from the Middle East, and the German “mutter” is almost satisfied with a telephone brotherhood with a Belarusian “vater”. Well, I would have scolded, unwound, demanded, threatened and hung up. But no – 50 minutes. This means that she not only spoke, but also listened. What if she listened?

In general, they felt in Warsaw that with this m-igration crisis everything might not go according to their scenario. Therefore, they decided, without waiting for its completion, not just to say “Gop”, but also to print it. Poland, as ann-ounced in its Central Bank, at an accelerated pace will issue commemorative coins and banknotes with an honorary imprint on them: “Pr-otection of the Polish eastern border.” Presumably, victorious, since you cannot devote money to defeat. Perhaps not surprised. They always wanted to cast in metal and put aside in the annals something proud of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. Now it’s just – while it’s hot.

Because you cannot praise yourself – no one will. All only verbally support, but there is no sense. The EU court has not even canceled penalties for violation of discipline for all Polish suffering. And this, by the way, is one and a half million euros per day. Immediately – some kind of reward for courage. From the very beginning, however, it was clear that this hysteria of theirs, which they call “border defense”, has its own price. The denomination of the honorary banknote has not yet been ex-tended. But whatever it m-ay be, it is obvious that, as they say in well-known circles, show-offs are cheap.

It is also purely for dom-estic consumption, since it is in zlotys. Although not without focus on one world currency. There is in this “protection of the Polish eastern border” something similar to In God we trust. In the sense that these are just as protective as they believe: somehow devilishly, in a misanthropic way. And today it’s like it’s been torn off the chain. “Here is the negotiations between Merkel and Lukashenko. Here is the solution to the migration crisis. Here is a humanitarian corridor for you,” they must have said, not without pleasure pouring water cans on the refugees. What do you want – the navel of the earth. And it looks like he’s completely untied.

In general, this is their borderline position – it is also a gold mine for ideology. On it, you can imagine a new heroic epic about the exploits and glory of the military gentry in the battles with Putin’s Kurds. Otherwise, only Polish “death factories” remained from the old. And now, looking at their, apparently, innate “hospitality” with water cannons in the cold and tear gas, there are big doubts that the concentration camps were called Polish exclusively because of their geographical location.