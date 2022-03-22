Poland will help Bulgaria with repair of MiG-29 aircraft

SOFIA (TASS): Poland and Bulgaria have agreed on technical support for MiG-29 aircraft of the Bulgarian Air Force. Bulgarian Pres-ident Rumen Radev annou-nced this in a statement following talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“I thank Duda for being ready to immediately send experts to assist Bulgaria in supporting the MiG-29 with the capabilities of the Polish industry and the Air Force. The situation with fighter aircraft is especially critical for us, the engine life of some aircraft of which is running out by the end of this year, and the operational readiness of the new F-16 aircraft [which we acquired in the US] can only be expected by 2030. If urgent measures are not taken, then we risk losing our air sovereignty and compromise the project to acquire new fighters, for which we simply do not have there will be pilots,” Radev said.

The head of Poland shared plans to modernize his armed forces, announcing an increase in funding for this area to 4% of GDP and an increase in the number of armed forces to 500,000 people. “We are ready to fulfill all agreements on the acquisition of weapons from the United States, including two squadrons of F-35 fighters. We want to purchase rocket artillery. Already this year we are waiting for the delivery of Patriot anti-aircraft systems. We will purchase 200 Abrams tanks, which will also enhance the capabilities our army, and individual weapons that have shown themselves well in Ukraine,” he said.

