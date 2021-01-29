Police arrest Hafiz Jalili’s PA, three guards

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul police have arrested personal assistance (PA) and three bodyguards of lawmaker Hafizullah Jalili over beating a driver. Kabul police spokesman Firdous Faramarz told Pajhwok Afghan News that 13th Kabul district police arrested the private assistant and three bodyguards of Jalili, a lawmaker from Kabul in the Wolesi Jirga.

He added the arrested individuals had beaten a driver in Kabul city and later when police arrived; they also engaged in a clash with the police who detained four of them. Faramarz said the perpetrators were in police custody and the case was being investigated.

Hafiz Jalili, in a voice clip, to the Wolesi Jirga said that a police at a check-post stopped his vehicle in limits of 13th Kabul police district and disrespected him. He said the police then arrested three of his bodyguards along with his personal secretary.

He claimed police arrested his personal staff to avenge the Wolesi Jirga’s disapproval of the budget draft. He requested members of the Wolesi Jirga to raise their voices and not allow the matter to go unnoticed.

He added if Wolesi Jirga members did not raise their voices then lawmakers would be stopped at check-posts on a daily basis. Pajhwok Afghan News tried to reach Jalili on his phone regarding the matter but he did not answer.