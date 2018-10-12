Police arrest husbands of murdered sisters in Faisalabad

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Police arrested husbands of two murdered sisters on Friday in Faisalabad.

According to local news channel reports, the police told that important evidence including fingerprints of the suspects has been collected from the crime scene.

Earlier on Thursday, some unidentified persons entered a house in Ameen Park area in the jurisdiction of Batala Colony Police Station of Faisalabad and butchered to death two real sisters.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Saba and 26-year-old Sana who were married to two real brothers. Both the brothers were not present in the house at the time of incident.

Police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody.

