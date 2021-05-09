Police arrest MQM-L activist involved in 18 murders

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an activist of MQM-London, who received training from India and remained allegedly involved in 18 murder acts.

Sharing details of the arrest, the Malir City police expressed that the MQM-London activist identified as Muhammad Shahzad aka ‘Khaji’ was allegedly involved in 18 murder cases.

“He joined the party in 1988 as an activist and later joined a target killing team of Naeem Sharri in 1993,” the police said adding that the suspect killed a sub-inspector and a constable along with his accomplices in a firing incident.

They said that Muhammad Shahzad was also allegedly involved in killing activists from political and religious outfits. “More revelations are expected to come during the investigation process,” the police said adding that arrests would then be made in light of these revelations.

He is booked in various cases under anti-terrorism and other charges. On March 18, MQM-London’s Kehkashan Haider can be allegedly heard coordinating for a nefarious killing bid via phone call as another audiotape surfaced suggesting she led the target killers’ wing in the

port city.

According to the details shared with ARY News, the audiotape encapsulates a telephonic conversation allegedly between Haider and a target killer set to execute a target wherein she instructs him to wait till at least afternoon or evening to proceed and not opt for Fajar (early morning) time.

The alleged telephonic chatter conspired against target-killing of a prayer leader of a mosque near Sareena Mobile Market, and Haider instructed the hired gun to choose a time when roads are replete with traffic so approaching target wouldn’t seem suspicious and fleeing the scene would be relatively easy.

It may be noted that Haider is a US-based MQM-L whose similar audiotape was released earlier by the law enforcement agencies which implicated her in running a notorious activity network in Sindh and especially Karachi.