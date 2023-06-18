Police arrest PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested from near his residence, said Mr Elahi’s spokesperson on Thursday.

Reports said that Mr Elahi had been under the police’s watch for a number of days and he was detained near his residence in Gulberg. “As the police got the information on his whereabouts, the police took robust action and detained him,:” he added.

Police had been tracking his location for the last couple of days, reports said. “There is no information on where he will be shifted,” reports added.

Courtesy: (Dunyanews)