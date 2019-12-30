Police arrest three on child rape case in Badghis

KABUL (AT News): The Counter Criminal Police on Monday has arrested three people on charge of sexual assault on a 10 years old girl in northern Badghis province.

Provincial local officials has earlier said that a ten years old girl have been sexually assaulted by a number of individuals in a religious school (Madrasa) in Qala-e-Naw, the capital city of the province.

The interior ministry in a statement on Monday said that after serious of investigation, three students of the Madrasa found guilty.

According to the ministry, the investigation is still underway by the criminal investigators to find the other perpetrators.

The assault has faced serious criticism by the human right defenders and citizens of Afghanistan.

The right defender activists have called on the government to seriously probe the case.

Over eight sexual assault cases have been recorded in Badghis in the ongoing year, based on provincial judicial systems.

Afghanistan is described as one of the intense restricted countries for women. In accordance to some reports, nearly 60 percent of girl student quit school between grad 7-12 due to several challenges.