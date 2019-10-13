Police arrest three persons carrying 198kg drugs in Nangarhar

KABUL (AT News): Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) cell have apprehended three drug runners with 198kg of narcotics in eastern Nangarhar province.

CNP has conducted anti-drug crackdown in Jalalabad city, Rodad and Batikoat districts of Nangarhar, in which security forces detained three drug dealers and seized 198kg narcotics from them, said Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogiani in a statement.

He said that CNP arrested two suspects over trafficking 5kg crystal in 8th PD of Jalalabad city and Daronta area.

Similarly, one drug runner was arrested and his 10kg drugs that was placed in a tractor model vehicle were seized, he noted.

He stated that 175kg hashish discovered and confiscated during operation by army and police in Barikab area of Batikot district.

The detained indicts are under police custody and will be handed over soon to judicial organs for further inquiry, he noted.