Police arrests 32 suspects in connection with attack on girls school

F.P. Report

CHILAS: At least 32 suspected persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in attacking the girls’ schools in Chilas and Diamer.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have continued crackdown in the area after a list of extremists has been handed over to a grand jirga for further procedure.

However, Darail and Tangir have been opened for traffic after proper search operation.

Moreover on Sunday, at least one terrorist was killed while a policeman embraced martyrdom during an operation against militants who torched girls’ schools in Chilas.

On Thursday night, unidentified assailants burned down at least 12 girls’ schools in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilasand Diamer district and fled, causing panic among residents.

Afterwards, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the mishap and summoned report from GB government and interior secretary.

