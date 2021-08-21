Police arrests 36 more in TikToker molestation case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police in Lahore have arrested 36 more people in connection with the molestation of a female TikToker at Greater Iqbal Park on August 14 (Independence Day), taking the number of people taken into custody so far to 66, on Saturday.

Local news channel reported that it has learnt through its sources in the police that recent arrests have been made following identification of the suspects made through video footages as well as photographs.

Rambo, the man who had accompanied TikToker Ayesha Akram Beg, who is also a nurse at Punjab Institute of Cardiology, to Minar-e-Pakistan, has identified five more persons during questioning by the police.

The sources revealed that police got the identity of all the suspects verified from NADRA before arresting them.

They said those taken into custody were being questioned by the police regarding their role in the case.

Meanwhile, a court in Lahore on Saturday barred police from arresting one of the suspects, Shehroze Saeed, till September 3, who had filed a petition in the court, seeking pre-arrest bail.

The 24News TV channel has learnt that police have inserted 354-A in the case registered against the suspects, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment to the persons undressing a woman in public.