Police arrests Ali Raza Abidi’s guard as murder investigation underway

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested the guard of murdered former lawmaker of MQM-P Ali Raza Abidi’s as if continues investigations into the case.

Earlier on Tuesday night, MQM-P’s Ali Raza Abidi was shot outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

SSP Pir Muhammad Shah confirmed that Abidi’s guard, Qadeer, has been taken into custody, “The guard instead of immediately retaliating to the fire went inside the house.”

He added, “The suspects fired after the guard opened the gate.”

“We are investigating the reasons for Abidi’s murder,” SSP Shah continued. “The suspects have been traced at two to three spots through CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area,” he said.

Further, SP Investigation Tariq Dharejo said, “We have recorded statements of seven persons, including the guard.”

Earlier, talking to news channel, Abidi’s father Ikhlaq Abidi said his son sustained two bullets to his neck and one in torso. He said the assailants were riding a motorbike.