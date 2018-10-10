Police arrests Faisal Raza Abidi after he appeared before SC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi was arrested by Secretariat police after he appeared before the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case on Wednesday.

According to reports, Justice Azmat Saeed Khosa headed a two-member bench and it heard a contempt case against outspoken former senator Abidi.

As the hearing underway, Abidi requested the court to adjourn the case till his lawyer returned from Umrah or grant him time to hire a new counsel.

The bench approved Abidi’s request and later adjourned the hearing till October 30.

However, following his appearance when Abidi left the Supreme Court and was crossing Constitution Avenue to return to his residence, he was arrested by secretariat police.

Police sources said another case was registered on Tuesday night against Abidi which includes charges of defamation. He has been arrested in the case registered by ASI Shaukat Abbasi, sources added.

Earlier on September 21, a case was registered against the former senator for using inappropriate words for the chief justice of Pakistan. The complaint was registered by the apex court’s Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kamboyo in the Secretariat Police Station under Pakistan Penal Code’s sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34 along with Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). On September 28, the Sindh government issued approval to the Islamabad police to arrest Abidi.

