F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Police on Wednesday arrested an Indian who illegally crossed into Pakistan from India via working boundary in Sialkot.

As per details, an Indian national named Harinder Singh was arrested over illegally crossing into Pakistan. He is said to be a resident of Kamilpur.

The case against the Indian national has been registered under the Foreigners’ Act. Meanwhile, the police have begun its investigation from Harinder Singh from various aspects.