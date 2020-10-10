Police arrests minor Zainab’s rapist-killer in Charsadda

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: Police in Charsadda managed to arrest the person involved in the horrific rape and murder of two-and-a-half-year-old Zainab, which had shocked the entire world just weeks after the still unresolved motorway gang-rape case, on Saturday.

According to sources, the accused, who is from the same village, confessed to committing the crime before the police who recovered the sickle used for murdering the little child. It is reported that the police brought the arrested person to the crime scene and also located Zainab’s shoes from the nearby fields.

Earlier, it was reported that the police had taken 25 people over suspicion during the investigation process as they pressed hard to unearth the culprit. On the other hand, Zainab’s father earlier demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment for the killer, saying his daughter went missing just two to three minutes after leaving the house to play outside.

“It is the job of courts and government,” he said, calling for introducing tough legislation to curb the trend. On Thursday, the body of the little girl, who had gone missing Wednesday, was found from fields. Later, a medical board confirmed that she was raped.

Moreover, the report also revealed that her body had torture marks and she was stabbed multiple times. It is the latest addition to the series of horrendous acts reported in the country where children, especially girls, are raped and killed.

Although such cases are sadly a common feature of our society, the rape and murder of five-year-old Marwah in Karachi last month received international attention.

Her torched body was found from a trash heap in the Old Sabzi Mandi area where she had gone missing two days earlier after leaving her house to buy cookies from a nearby store. With the motorway gang-rape case still unresolved, there are some serious questions about the government in this scenario.

In a recent report published by an Islamabad-based non-governmental organisation, it is said that child sexual abuse and rapes soared in Pakistan since coronavirus outbreak.

The report pointed out that 119 cases of child sexual abuse were reported in January-March, which increased to 576 during April-June, representing an increase of almost 400 percent. The same is the case with violence against women also increased to 495 from 43 cases, registering a spike of over 800 percent.

Meanwhile, the rape cases swelled to 250 from 65 making a spiral of over 250 period.