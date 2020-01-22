Police arrests MQM’s ex-lawmaker over ‘anti-state activities

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police department has confirmed the detainment of a former lawmaker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Nisar Panhwar, over his alleged involvement in anti-state activities, on Wednesday.

Karachi police department has confirmed the arrest of Nisar Panhwar, a Member of National Assembly (MNA) belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Police officials said that Panhwar was seen raising anti-state slogan while heading a rally of a nationalist party.

They added that the former lawmaker had been seen raising slogans in favour of the MQM founder besides inciting people for terrorism.

A case has been filed against Nisar Panhwar under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) and other sections, police added.

He was produced before an anti-terrorism administrative court today which handed him to the police on five-day physical remand.

Earlier on Tuesday, Panhwar’s son told media that the family could not contact his father since he was taken away from his residence by a group of people. He said that his father was an elected MNA during Pervez Musharraf’s era.

Moreover, the spokesperson of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) clarified that the political party has no connection with Panhwar for many years and he is solely responsible for his activities. MQM-P has firm belief over national unity and sovereignty, the spokesperson added.