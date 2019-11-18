Police arrests two alleged Indian nationals in Cholistan

F.P. Report

BAHAWALPUR: Police has arrested two alleged Indian nationals for entering Pakistan illegally in Cholistan, on Monday.

According to police, the arrested Indians entered Pakistan without proper documentation.

Police have registered a case against the apprehended pair, who have been identified as Prashant and Darilal from the Indian states Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad respectively.

local news channel reported that one of the those apprehended is a software engineer, raising suspicions that he could have been sent to Pakistan to carry out some sophisticated terror attack.

Earlier in September, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested an alleged spy — identified as Umar Daud — from Torkham border.

During interrogation, the suspect said that he belonged to district Karak and had an Afghani passport. As per International Border Management System, he was placed on Exit Control List by the police.

The suspect went to Afghanistan in 2013 and also travelled to India five times. “In the year 2014 he raised PLA (Pashtun Liberation Army) to discredit Pakistani institutions,” read the FIA statement.