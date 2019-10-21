Police arrests two JUI-F leaders in capital

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Police has arrested two leaders of Jamiat Ulema Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) in Islamabad and a case was lodged against them by the police, on Monday.

According to local news channel reports, Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad were arrested from Shams Colony along with banners for the JUI-F sit-in in their possession.

Police alleged that the JUI-F leader were urging people to participate in the Azaadi March being organised by the JUI-F against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Police officials say that a few people were spotted putting up banners for the JUI-F sit-in, but fled as soon as the police force started chasing them.

Police say the suspects had challenged the administration by putting up banners despite the fact that Section 144 had been imposed in the area.

Earlier, it was reported that the government had decided in principal to prevent the sit-in (dharna) by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in federal capital.

The government decided to stop the sit-in even if it had to go for detention of top leadership of JUI-F, including its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.