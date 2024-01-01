Police baton charge PTI protesters in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police on Saturday baton-charged and arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers including Mian Shehzad Farooq in connection with the protests being carried out in different parts of the country including Lahore by the party workers against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.

The PTI workers and lawyers are protesting in areas including Shahdara, GPO Chowk at Mall Road, and outside the commissioner’s office against the “rigging” carried out in the polls with the party alleging that their mandate has been stolen.

Pakistan underwent general elections on February 8 this year which were rejected by many parties including the PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The independent candidates affiliated with the Imran Khan-founded party won the election race as over 90 leaders emerged victorious.

The winning candidates later joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to claim the seats reserved for female candidates and minorities. The party had decided to carry out protests across Lahore today amid heavy police deployment at the GPO Chowk where the PTI spokesperson said the main protest would take place.

The police have also been deployed outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) and party’s office at Jail Road. During the protests, the police used baton charges to disperse the enraged PTI workers. The PTI’s spokesperson said that they would hold demonstrations in all constituencies of Lahore.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi visited GPO Chowk and PTI’s office at Jail Road, saying that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “We will take action against those who even touch a policeman’s uniform. We will not allow anyone to destroy the peace of the city,” said DIG Rizvi.

Meanwhile, workers belonging to the Insaf Lawyers Forum have been protesting outside the LHC. The police pushed them inside the court and locked the gate. PTI rally towards Islamabad changes route. Meanwhile, PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat, who was leading a rally from Peshawar to Islamabad, decided to change its route towards Rawalpindi.

The rally will now enter Islamabad from Purodhai to IJP Road in Rawalpindi. It reached Chowrangi No 4 after passing through Raja Bazaar and Fawwara Chowk. PTI spokesperson said that their “peaceful protest” was interrupted by state machinery and law enforcement officials. “The people have taken to the streets to take back their stolen mandate,” he added.

He said that “unconstitutional” obstacles in the way of protests shows fear and cowardice, adding that they will not accept the “rigged” elections through Form 47. The spokesperson said that the PTI will continue its struggle to claim its stolen mandate back.