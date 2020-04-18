Police Chief, two others killed in shooting

Monitoring Desk

LASHKARGAH: Haji Muhammad, a police chief in police district 8 in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province, was killed along with his guard by unidentified gunmen at a mosque near the police district headquarters on Friday afternoon, Helmand provincial governor spokesman Omar Zawak said.

According to Zawak, one civilian was also killed and another was wounded in the shooting. The shooting began while people were praying at a mosque. So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident.

This comes as gunmen– affiliated to the Taliban, according to the Parwan governor’s spokesperson—attacked workers in a vehicle heading home from Bagram Airfield last night, killing at least six of them.

Bagram Airfield is a key US military base in Bagram district in Parwan province. (TOLOnews)