Police constable shot dead in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: A police constable was shot dead when unidentified gunmen opened fire in Goharabad area at the Saryab Road in Quetta on Sunday night.

According to local media reports, the martyred constable was on his way home after offering Taraveh at a mosque in Quetta’s Goharabad area when some unidentified persons opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Police reached the spot after the incident and shifted the dead body to Civil Hospital Quetta where deceased was identified as police constable Ahmad Jan. Police have started investigation.