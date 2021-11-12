Police corruption and public prosecutors

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday expressed apprehension over unapproved utilization of Rs 9.696 million funds collected under the heads of driving licenses and driving training by SSP Traffic Office in 2014-15 and constituted a committee to probe the matter and identify the responsible officials. According to reports, the committee was informed that the SSP Traffic Office Peshawar collected Rs 6.72 million from driving training and Rs 2.976 from applications of 5,000 driving licenses and medical fee, while the cumulative amount of Rs 9.696 million was not submitted to provincial treasury. The KP police department told the lawmakers that the amount was spent on setting up two driving training schools, whereas both training schools were later closed down due to audit objections. The committee expressed concern over utilization of funds without taking approval from the competent authority and termed it illegal and abuse of power. Chairman PAC in consultation with the members of the committee constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter and identify the officials responsible for misuse of powers and recovery of the amount.

The Provincial Public Accounts Committee has rightly taken up the case of alleged corruption in KP Police Department, whereas this is a clear violation of service rules which resulted in huge financial loss to provincial exchequer. Surprisingly, the case was not taken up by the senior Police hierarchy during the past. According to reports, NAB, KPK had also probed regarding massive corruption of billions of rupees in KP Police Department in purchase of equipment and furniture for Traffic Police, construction of Police Lines, fake petrol purchase billing, administration of schools under Police Department and security of polio vaccination campaign during 2013-2017. However, the outcome of NAB’s investigations into KP Police corruption was never made public by the anti-graft watchdog. According to analysts, the Country’s LEAs and financial watchdogs including Police, anti-corruption Department, FIA and NAB are usually headed by Bureaucrats from Police Group, who always ignored the financial misappropriations/corruption of their colleagues, therefore the stories of huge corruption of these institutions remained under the carpet.