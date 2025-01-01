Police crackdown on PPP protest

Kashif Ullah Khalil

PESHAWAR: A protest organized by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday evening faced a severe police crackdown before it could officially begin. The demonstration, which was scheduled to take place between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM, was part of the PPP’s call to raise its voice against what it claims are injustices and undemocratic practices by the provincial government.

Even before the PPP rally could formally commence, police launched an aggressive operation involving baton charges and heavy shelling of tear gas to disperse the gathering of party workers. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as participants scrambled to escape the unexpected force, resulting in the disruption of the protest before any speeches or formal proceedings could be carried out.

In sharp contrast, a parallel protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking place at the Hashtnagri Gate in Peshawar around the same time. The PTI protest, organized against drone strikes, featured party leader Shandana Gulzar delivering a passionate speech against the federal government and in support of national sovereignty. Notably, the PTI demonstration proceeded peacefully and without any intervention from law enforcement.

The disparity between the handling of the two events raised serious concerns among political observers and citizens alike. The images and scenes from the PPP protest highlighted what many are calling a selective and oppressive approach by the KP government—headed by PTI—towards opposition voices.

Later in the evening, local PPP leaders held a press conference in protest against the incident. Speaking to media personnel, they strongly condemned the provincial government for what they described as an illegal and undemocratic use of force against peaceful protesters.

The PPP leadership accused the PTI-led administration of stifling dissent and using the police as a tool for political suppression. “This brutal crackdown is not just an attack on PPP workers but on democracy itself,” said one local PPP leader. “Today’s actions have exposed the government’s double standards and its intolerance toward opposition voices.” The PPP has vowed to take the matter to higher forums and announced plans for further demonstrations in protest of the provincial government’s authoritarian conduct.