Police enter Imran’s house after retreating PTI workers at Zaman Park

LAHORE: Punjab and Islamabad police entered the house of former premier Imran Khan after retreating PTI workers at Zaman Park on Tuesday.

Earlier, a clash between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police sbroke out outside the residence of party chairman and former premier Imran Khan at Zaman Park in Lahore on Tuesday.

PTI workers pelted stones as the police marched on foot towards Imran Khan’s residence. The police baton-charged the crowd and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them, and later arrested dozens of PTI workers.

After some struggle with workers, police took the control of the main gate of Zaman Park while DIG Islamabad Shehzad Bukhari and 24News HD TV channel’s reporter Usman Khadim also injured due to PTI workers’ stoning, the sources said.

The sources said a total of 350 policemen have been deployed at Zaman Park to tackle the law and order situation at Zaman Park as around 400 PTI workers are gathered outside and 30 to 40 persons are present inside the residence of Imran Khan. While Rangers have also reached Zaman Park.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan categorically stated that they will not allow police to arrest the PTI chairman even if he wants to do so himself.

Earlier, the police officially served the arrest warrants for Imran Khan to Hassan Niazi outside the Zaman Park residence of the former premier.

Local news channel reported that a heavy contingent of police led by DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari is advancing towards the residence of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park in Lahore on Tuesday afternoon

SSP Civil Lines Sarfaraz Virk was also among the police party which is backed by an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and is also carrying Imran Khan’s non-bailable warrants.

Two of the police officers were carrying placards inscribed with directive that they were in Zaman Park to serve the arrest warrants.

The policemen reached Zaman Park from Mall Road on foot.

Meanwhile, a large number of baton-wielding PTI workers have gathered outside Imran Khan’s residence and raised slogans against the government.

