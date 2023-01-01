Police: Farrukh named in violent protest FIR

FAISALABAD (INP): PTI leader and former minister Farrukh Habib has been named in the supplementary FIR of police on vandalism and arson incident in front of the secret agency’s office here on May 09.

Former MNA Chaudhry Nisar Jutt and PTI ticketholder of PP-118 Nadeem Aftab Sandhu have also been named in the supplementary report.

Police said that 95 more accused have been included in the case of protest in front of the secret agency’s office. “After recording statements of 70 arrested men under 161, 95 more accused have been added to the report,” police said.

According to police, Civil Lines police station has registered case against 300 unknown accused on the complaint of the SHO.

Police said that arrested accused Ali Raza Bilal has been under 14 days physical remand with police. “Police teams have been formed to arrest Farrukh Habib, Dr Nisar Jutt and other accused.”