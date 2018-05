F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: Police foiled a terror bid and recovered bomb planted on the railway track on Monday night in Hyderabad.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot and diffused the bomb successfully and BDS official confirmed that the bomb was up to three kilograms in weight.

Police have arrested the terrorist identified as Qayyum Nareejo for planting the bomb on railway track. Further investigations are underway.

