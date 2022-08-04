Police Martyrs Day and the nation

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, kith and kins of the Police Force gathered on 4th August to commemorate their valuable services and remember their colleague Police officers and men who laid their lives in the line of duty as well as to build trust with the family members of the Martyred policemen.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have a long and unbeaten history of sacrifices and martyrdoms of their brave officers and jawans over the past two decades after the menace of terrorism took the entire country in its grip. The KP due to its geographical association with war-hit Afghanistan had suffered exceptionally from terrorism, while the valiant Police Force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had defeated terrorism through utmost bravery and courage.

The whole nation has observed Police martyrs days with full respect and dignity across the country. President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, all IGsP, civil and military leadership have paid great tribute to our national heroes from the Police Force, who had rendered parallel sacrifices in the line of duty. Over the past two decades, 1746 police officials including top brass of the Police Force such as AIG Sifat Gaiuoor, AIG, Mohammad Ashraf, DIG Abid Ali and DIG Khurshid Ali, several SPs and other officials had provided valuable services to the nation and Resultedly targeted by the terrorists in the past.

The Police Force is the real custodian of the national interest, peoples’ lives, and public property. Police confront the criminals, law abusers, smuggler gangs, and terrorist outfits and restore law and order in the country. The KP Police had served the province and displayed utmost loyalty and professionalism despite a shortage of resources, arms and equipment. Over the years, successive governments had invested heavily in Police Force, providing them with better training, and living environment as well as increased service benefits and incentives to improve the efficiency and capability of the Police Force. The nation will not let any stone unturned in the support of it’s Police Force and will remember martyred Police heroes for ever.