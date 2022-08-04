Police martyrs’ day observed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed on Thursday across the country to pay tributes to police personnel who have rendered their lives for the security and stability of the country. Provincial governments have announced compensation packages for the heirs of martyrs to support their children for completion of education.

The Martyrs Day was observed for the fifth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safoot Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010. Special events are being held at provincial headquarters and at district level to highlight the services of police force.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the sacrifices of valiant police officers on a predetermined day i.e. August 04 ‘Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Police’; a tribute paying ceremony was held at National Police Bureau, Islamabad on 04th August, 2022. Mr. Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak, PSP, Director General National Police Bureau paid glowing tributes to the Police Shuhada of Pakistan.

This graceful ceremony was including Police guard of honour, Salami, flower wreath laying by the DG National Police Bureau at Shuhada Yadgar, Fateha Khawani and Dua for martyrs to acknowledge Shaheed police officer’s living and martyr protagonists and their legacies. On the day, DG NPB expressed that thousands of police officers have died and many thousands have been maimed in the police department while fighting against terrorism and organized crime, so we may all live in peace.

These martyrs have performed beyond the call of duty. Their remembrance is recognition of their deeds beside a source of inspiration, for other contemporaries, to strive for the best, and not yield being second best. To pay tribute to their brave martyrs, all Police organizations across the country have marked the “Police Shuhada Day” with traditional enthusiasm. Special ceremonies were organized in the honour of the police martyrs at all the police lines and memorials in which the armed squads of the police saluted and paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs.

