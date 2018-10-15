Police nab notorious land-grabber Mansha Bomb from SC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Notorious land-grabber Mansha Bomb has on Monday been arrested from Supreme Court’s courtyard after he appeared before Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar earlier this morning.

As per details acquired, officials of Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station arrested the Mansha.

The land-grabber will be handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation

Land grabber Mansha Bomb surrendered before the Supreme Court today [on Monday].

He arrived at the Supreme Court and presented himself for arrest.

While talking to media, he claimed that he has not grabbed any land illegally and that all his land is inherited from father. He said that the cases against him are politically motivated as his son was contesting for the seat of chairman on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

As a political revenge, many fake cases were reregistered against me, therefore, I was hiding from police, he added.

Mansha Bomb said that he will wait until he meets Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar. Appeared in the court because I want justice, he continued.

The notorious land-grabber hails from Lahore and runs a large land grabbing ring in Johar Town area of the metropolis.

He is wanted by the law enforcement agencies in over 70 cases of land encroachment, firing at the police, murder and attempted murder.

