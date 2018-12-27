Police officer shot dead in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A police official was killed and another was injured in a shooting on late Wednesday night in Karachi.

According to the officials said the incident appeared to be a “mugging attempt” which took place in Old Golimar area while both the cops were on their way back home on a motorbike after being relieved of duty.

They were stopped by unknown armed men on Rexer Bridge, where the miscreants opened fire on them.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of DHA. His death plunged the city into mourning and raised several questions on the difficulty-achieved peace in the megapolis.

Abidi’s death came days after two Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers were gunned down in the city’s Usmania Society locality.

Earlier this month, six people were wounded when a low-intensity blast hit an MQM-P Milad gathering in Gulistan-e-Johar.