Police personnel shot killed in Kohat

Sahibzada Afridi

PESHAWAR: Unknown gunmen shot killed police personnel while performing duty with polio teams in the premises of Jarma police station, on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General Tahir Ayub and District Police Officer Muhammad Suleiman personally monitoring search and strike operation for arrest of the murderers while cordoned the surroundings. The funeral prayer of deceased personnel offered at Kohat police lanes while latterly the martyr was shifted to native area for burial in the ancestral graveyard.

The martyr personnel identified was identified as Hamid serving at Kohat police. Regional officials of civil administration and law enforcement were present during the funeral prayer.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday denounced killing of a constable escorting anti-polio team in Khawasi Banda area of Kohat district.

The Chief Minister expressed profound sorrow over the death of the police constable and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. The Chief Minister directed the police to take every possible step for the arrest of the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime. He said those attacking the anti-polio teams were the enemies of the future of our children adding such elements would be brought to justicea at every cost.