Police ‘raided’ Usman Dar’s mother house in Sialkot

F.P. Report

SIALKOT : Sialkot police reportedly raided house of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar’s mother and defiled the sanctity and security of the home by disrespecting the women present there.

In a video message posted on social media, Usman Dar’s mother alleged that police raided her house at the behest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif. She alleged that the raiding police party humiliated them.

Usman Dar’s mother alleged Khawaja Asif is doing such acts to refrain her from contesting general elections against him.

She appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of the matter.

It should be noted that, after a crackdown launched on PTI workers following May 9 vandalism, police also raided Dar brothers’ house in Sialkot and reports of ‘mistreatment’ with the females also emerged.

After backlash, the then-defence minister Khawaja Asif apologized for the ‘mistreatment’ of women during raids against PTI leaders following the violent protests.