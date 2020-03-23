Police, Rangers deployed as Sindh observes first day of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Heavy contingents of police and Rangers have been deployed across the Sindh as the province observes first day of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, bakeries, milk shops and medical stores are open while the families have to take permission from area’s SHO before holding funeral prayers.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed the people to keep National Identity Card with them if they want to go outside for some important work.

The security personnel have also released dozens of people for violating the orders after brief detention.

On the other hand, Cantt Railway Station has witnessed crowd due to the lockdown in Karachi. The passengers don’t have masks and hand sanitizers while the screening and precautionary measures are also inadequate.

Meanwhile, notification has been issued for the suspension of domestic flights at Karachi and Sukkur airports from March 24.