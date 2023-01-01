Police re-arrest PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been re-arrested, on Tuesday.

The law enforcers have been cracking down on the PTI activists for damaging public property and sensitive installation during a countrywide protests against the arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan on May 9.

The PTI persons also stormed GHQ in Rawalpindi, Corps Comander House in Lahore and Pakistan Radio Station in Peshawar.

Innocent people were killed while the violent protests left a trail of destruction.