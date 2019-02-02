Police recovers huge cache of narcotics

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: Abbottabad Police seized huge cache of narcotics during crackdown against drugs’ peddlers launched on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad, Abbas Majeed Marwat.

For cleansing the district of the menace of narcotics, the police has initiated special campaign through social media and distribution of pamphlets against narco peddlers and appealed the people to give information regarding narcotics sellers on the personal cell phone of the DPO. During the month, the district police made remarkable achievements against narcotics peddlers and recovered 61.206 kilogram of hashish (charas), 3.557 kilogram of heroin and 175 bottles of liquor from the jurisdiction of various police stations.

Meanwhile, the DPO has appealed the people for extending full cooperation to police in crackdown against narcotics peddlers and criminals. He vowed to carry indiscriminate action against criminals.