Police reforms, facts and fictions

The Meeting of the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) was held on Thursday in the Supreme Court of Pakistan chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed to review the implementation status of PRC report and its overall impact on policing across the country. The meeting was attended by Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, serving Inspectors General of Police from all four provinces, GB and AJ&K along with other members of PRC including a selected group of former Inspectors General of Police, Secretary Interior, Secretary law and justice and homes Secretaries of all provinces. During his opening remarks, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing crime rate in the country and stressed the need of adopting a proactive approach for prevention and detection of crimes. The Chief Justice noted that the high rate of acquittal, poor investigation, non-usage of modern technology, lack of professional skills and non-responsive attitude of police towards the public are key factors badly affecting the overall performance of the criminal justice system of the country. The Chief Justice emphasized that Recommendations of the committee should not be taken as academic discussion but need to be implemented on the ground to improve the service delivery of the Police Department. According to the CJP, Progress should be reflected in each and every district of the country.

In fact, the patron-in-chief of the Police Reforms Committee has comprehensively diagnosed the ailment and deficiencies of the Police Department and also recommended the treatment to cure the disease. However, these are the Police Sheriffs, who have to implement the doctrine, train their men, introduce accountability of culprits, and encourage the dutiful individuals.

Besides lack of motivation toward duty, non-availability of resources, lack of state-of-the-art training, insufficient and outmoded equipment and continuous political interference pose to be the greatest hurdles in the path of an efficient and proactive policing.

While briefing about the status of implementation of policy and its positive results, the Provincial Police Chiefs narrated interesting prophecies instead of providing solid evidence of their endeavors for achieving the goal. The AJ&K Police Chief told the meeting about the recipe of SP overseas Pakistanis and use of social media, while KP’s Sheriff claimed of so-called autonomy which neither exists nor approved by the Political elite so far. Punjab and Balochistan Police Commissioners took shelter of terrorism whereas IG Sindh lamented the political interference for his incapability to escape censure by the Adjudicators. Realistically, the continuous political interference and lack of internal accountability has badly tarnished the image and efficiency of the Police Department. The so-called Alternate dispute Resolution systems is another name of Jirga, during which Police empowers local influential to resolve the issue in their own way which is an open murder of justice. Although the serving Sheriffs tried to elude the answerability, retired IGPs presented a clear picture to the committee about the issues confronted by the Police Force. It is suggestible to the Chief Adjudicator that recipes of the old men without uniform are more authentic and feasible rather than cap bearers, who remained egoistic and tried to play away the jury. Presently, the major problems are lack of sincerity and implementation of the law, otherwise the country has no scarcity of frustrated laws and doctrines.